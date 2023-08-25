Loop the Loop for Epilepsy Walk set for October 15 at Wrightsville Beach Park

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Loop the Loop for Epilepsy is inviting the community to a walk set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, in advocacy for the local epilepsy community.

“The walk will begin at Wrightsville Beach Park, 321 Causeway Dr, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. better known as ‘The Loop.’ Fundraising through Loop the Loop drives awareness as we walk together to fund our local epilepsy community through our support of the Epilepsy Alliance of North Carolina’s medication fund,” a Loop the Loop announcement states.

John T Hoggard High School senior Isabella Cox is the walk coordinator. She was diagnosed with Benign Rolandic Epilepsy at nine years old after having her first seizure while on vacation. She continues to cope with her condition and has been seizure-free for five years. She will is now an Epilepsy Alliance Ambassador after leading multiple teams in virtual runs and raising thousands for the alliance’s medical fund.

“Participation in Loop the Loop has a direct impact on people living with epilepsy and their families at the local level. Through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, the Epilepsy Alliance of North Carolina is dedicated to supporting those impacted by epilepsy in our local communities by confronting the spectrum of challenges created by seizures,” the announcement continues.

