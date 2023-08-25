Senior Connect
Local groups to commemorate 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Elizabethtown

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Local chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are set to commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Elizabethtown on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The groups will rededicate the DAR monument on West Broad Street next to the Wells Fargo parking lot and the historic marker in front of Leinwands.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

