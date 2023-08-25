Local groups to commemorate 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Local chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are set to commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Elizabethtown on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The groups will rededicate the DAR monument on West Broad Street next to the Wells Fargo parking lot and the historic marker in front of Leinwands.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.