Law enforcement to increase enforcement during Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign

Expect to see increased patrols and checkpoints as law enforcement works to prevent impaired...
Expect to see increased patrols and checkpoints as law enforcement works to prevent impaired driving. (Image source: MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State and local law enforcement agencies are set to increase enforcement during the Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.

Expect to see increased patrols and checkpoints as law enforcement works to prevent impaired driving.

You can learn more about the program on the N.C. Department of Transportation website.

