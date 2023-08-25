Friday Night Football: Week 2
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.
Friday, Aug. 25
Havelock at Laney, 7 p.m.
South Columbus at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Whiteville at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Hobbton at Trask, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
Sandhills Titans at West Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ashley at East Carteret, 7 p.m.
North Brunswick at West Carteret, 7 p.m.
Topsail at Dixon, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at Wilson Prep, 7 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton, 7 p.m.
