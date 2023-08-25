Senior Connect
Friday Night Football: Week 2

Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.

Friday, Aug. 25

Havelock at Laney, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Trask, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Sandhills Titans at West Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ashley at East Carteret, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at West Carteret, 7 p.m.

Topsail at Dixon, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at Wilson Prep, 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton, 7 p.m.

