Friday Night Football: Week 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.

Friday, Aug. 25

Havelock at Laney, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Trask, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Sandhills Titans at West Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ashley at East Carteret, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at West Carteret, 7 p.m.

Topsail at Dixon, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at Wilson Prep, 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.