First Alert Forecast: a weekend to watch the skies, surf, and tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Your First Alert Forecasts opens August’s fourth weekend with intervals of hot sunshine and a chance of a cooling, drenching, and gusty storm to switch up the vibe. Saturday’s temperatures will challenge Wilmington’s August 26 record - 96, set in 1954 - and the heat index ought to make a play for stressful values like 102, 104, and 106. Stay cool! ...and be sure to link up with your extended forecast for changing temperatures and rain chances.

Of the menu of Atlantic tropical weather items, Franklin poses the most definable threat to the Cape Fear Region. Expect Franklin to become the second hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season this weekend and pass between Bermuda and the North Carolina Outer Banks early next week. Swell from Franklin will possibly reach the Cape Fear shoreline this weekend; it almost certainly will early next week. Beachgoers: please be alert for heavy surf and red flag rip current conditions.

In the deep tropics, a disturbance of interest climbing toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico carries high odds for storm development by Monday or Tuesday. Should this feature become a tropical storm, it would likely get the name Idalia, which is pronounced ee-DAL-ya. Impacts from this system on the Cape Fear Region cannot be defined at this time, mostly because it has not developed yet, but some gusty shower activity and rough marine conditions are at least possible by midweek.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.