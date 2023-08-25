First Alert Forecast: taxing temperatures this weekend, watching the tropics closely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final Friday in August! Your First Alert Forecast brings temperatures into the 90s Friday and Saturday. The record high for Wilmington for Saturday, August 26 - 96, set in 1954 - will be challenged. Be advised this stretch of time ought to also include heat index values returning to the triple digits. Odds for a cooling shower or gusty storm will perk up only modestly to 10 to 20% Friday, and rise a little more substantively to 30 to 40% over the weekend.

In the tropics: Franklin is likely intensify into a strong tropical storm or hurricane over the waters near Bermuda over the weekend. Swell from Franklin could reach Cape Fear beaches for an enhanced rip current risk as early as the weekend and it almost certainly will early next week. Look out for possible red flags then. By the way: the rip current risk for Friday is low to moderate for south-facing and moderate to locally high for east-facing beaches.

A tropical wave has at least a chance of becoming a significant hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. The key messages are (1) monitor WECT weather for the latest information and (2) Stock your hurricane survival kits this weekend if you haven't. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/YeiB1O7FN3 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) August 24, 2023

Elsewhere in the tropical scene: the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily stand a chance to redevelop into a tropical or subtropical storm but not only is its window limited but, thankfully, this feature is over open Atlantic waters well east of Bermuda and will not impact North America in any way. Disturbance Invest 92L, between the Cabo Verde Islands the Lesser Antilles, carries medium development odds; this feature also looks harmless for now. Lastly and interestingly: an unnamed disturbance over Central America is likely to worm its way north to the Gulf of Mexico where it may develop by early next week. This is a system we’ll continue to monitor closely in the First Alert Forecast Center.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

