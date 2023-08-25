Final day for Saturday DMV driver license office walk-ins set for this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since the beginning of June, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has offered Saturday walk-in hours at 16 driver license offices across the state.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, Saturday, Aug. 26, will be the final day this year that the Saturday walk-in hours will be offered.

To accommodate for the busy summer months, the 16 offices, including the Wilmington location at 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104, have been offering services between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays.

For more information, please visit the NCDOT website.

