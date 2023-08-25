Senior Connect
DrumTrout Brewing Co. to host fundraiser Sunday in support of Maui Humane Society

“There will be raffle prizes, food & fun times, so come squeeze the last little bit out of your weekend while helping a great cause!"
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - DrumTrout Brewing Company is scheduled to host a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27, in support of the Maui Humane Society.

“Our dear friend has organized a fundraiser to help the Maui Humane Society provide assistance to our furry friends affected by the tragedy on the island,” an announcement from DrumTrout Brewing Co. states. “There will be raffle prizes, food & fun times, so come squeeze the last little bit out of your weekend while helping a great cause! We will be collecting round-up and cash donations at the taproom, as well.”

The fundraiser will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the brewing company, located at 3710 College Rd Suite 143 in Wilmington.

