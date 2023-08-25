Senior Connect
Crews respond, extinguish house fire near Bladenboro

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Guyton Road, near...
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Guyton Road, near Bladenboro, just after noon on Thursday, Aug. 24.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Guyton Road, near Bladenboro, just after noon on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to the Elizabethtown Fire Department, its crews were dispatched, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Tar Heel Fire/Rescue, to the scene.

“E-552 arrived and found heavy smoke conditions showing from the roof line of a double-wide mobile home,” the EFD release states. “As members were deploying hose-lines for fire attack, the sole occupant of the home was located outside and unhurt.

“Firefighters reported very high heat conditions upon making entry into the home but continued with an aggressive fire attack. The fire was brought under control but due to extensive fire spread, there was heavy damage throughout 40% of the home.”

As temperatures outside reached over 90 degrees, Bladen County Emergency Services closely monitored the health and safety of the first responders.

“With the heavy fire conditions found on arrival, this was a great job by all responding agencies to quickly get ahead of the fire. Great job by all!!” EFD adds.

