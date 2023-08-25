Senior Connect
CMPD officer shoots, kills suspect after victim stabbed in north Charlotte

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries due to multiple stab wounds.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and killed a man overnight at a north Charlotte apartment complex after a woman was stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

It happened at the complex on Roundstone Way. That’s near Reames Road and Interstate 77.

Officers responded to the apartment complex just around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance call, according to the CMPD. When they got there, police said they heard commotion and feared there was a threat, so they went inside.

That’s when officers said they saw a woman in “imminent danger.” An officer fired his gun, killing the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries due to multiple stab wounds, according to the CMPD. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect who was killed.

CMPD Chief Johhny Jennings would not say if the suspect was still armed at the time officers arrived. He said that will be part of the investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. The officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for a situation like this.

This is the second domestic violence incident that has led to an officer-involved shooting this week.

On Sunday, a man named Peter Corey was shot and killed in a South End apartment complex called Penrose. In that case, police said they heard gunshots from outside the door, forced their way in and saw Corey attacking a woman.

Officers struggled with Corey before they say he stabbed an officer. That’s when an officer shot and killed the suspect.

The shooting happened at a north Charlotte apartment complex.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking news as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

