City of Southport announces return of fall concert series

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced the return of its fall Thursday night free concert series from Aug. 31 to Nov. 16.

The concerts will be held at the Franklin Square Park Stage starting at 6 p.m. each Thursday. The series is supported by the city’s parks and recreation and community relations departments, Downtown Southport Inc., and Up Your Arts.

“Whether you’re a fan of big bands, classic rock, bluegrass, or country, there’s something for everyone. The concerts will be open to the public, and all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, chairs, and their dancing shoes to make the most of the lively atmosphere,” a city announcement states.

The first concert will be the NC Blues Kings All Star Show on Aug. 31 with food from the Loaded Potato Boat food truck.

You can learn more about the series on the Southport website.

