CFPUA asks state to expand substances prioritized for study

The Cape Fear River.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced Thursday that it has sent a letter asking the state to assess another substance for potential health risks.

The letter asks the state to add perfluoropropanoic acid (PFPrA) to a group of per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS) that it has prioritized for study. The letter was sent to Sushma Masemore, Assistant Secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, and Tom Augspurger, Ph.D., Chairman of the N.C. Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board.

CFPUA also shared details about other current and planned actions:

  • “Adjusting operations at CFPUA’s new Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant to further maximize effective PFAS removal.
  • Evaluating other, novel treatment media, that potentially could be combined with the GAC to enhance PFAS treatment.
  • Continuing to seek assistance from the State and academic researchers for up-to-date health and treatment information about the PFAS CFPUA treats.”

You can read CFPUA’s full announcement online on its website.

