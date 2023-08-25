Senior Connect
Carolina Beach Road closed near Shipyard Blvd following wreck involving four vehicles

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2300 block of Carolina Beach Road, between Hart Street and Medical Center Drive is closed to all traffic at this time, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to the WPD, authorities are on scene of a four-vehicle crash.

“Both directions of travel are shut down to all traffic. Avoid the area and seek another route,” the WPD states.

Per a WPD representative, one of the four vehicles, a concrete truck, overturned and has spilled diesel and sand on the roadway.

