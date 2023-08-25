Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belk at Independence Mall has confirmed it recently had bed bugs inside their store.

The department store says they worked with a professional pest company to eliminate the issue. The problem has since been resolved and the insects are gone.

While this might seem like a rare occurrence, Valeria Kosh with Port City Pest says that bed bugs invade businesses more often than you might think.

“You don’t hear about it as often in the commercial spaces. It is a lot more tight lip compared to residential, but it can be just as common based off the industry of that commercial business,” Kosh said.

It’s unknown how the bed bugs got into the store, but Kosh says bed bugs are hitchhikers, meaning they can spread anywhere where people are going in and out.

“With a big box or manufacturer or anywhere like that, an easy way for them to get them would be personnel - an employee that could have them at home - pretty severe infestation - purse, bookbag, something brought to work.”

Bed bugs have to be destroyed or it can lead to an infestation.

“Unfortunately - bed bugs have a bad rap - as they should. They can cause allergies, skin rashes, other skin conditions, with their bites,” Kosh said.

Kosh says it’s unlikely customers could have gotten taken the bugs home with them while in the store - unless they were trying on clothes or spending a lot of time in one area.

The store has said the pest control company will continue to monitor the store.

“We take the health of our customers and associates seriously,” Belk said in a statement.

We are working to find out more information about this incident, including a timeline.

