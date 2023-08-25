Attorney general concludes New Hanover County Schools sex abuse investigation, citing statute of limitations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday that his office has completed its third and final investigation into child sex abuse in New Hanover County.

Stein’s office says that the statute of limitations prevents charges in connection to allegations that New Hanover County Schools failed to protect students from sexual assault in the 1990s.

In the announcement, Stein said the following:

“After a detailed review of thousands of records dating back to the late 1990s, attorneys in my Special Prosecutions Section have determined that we cannot file felony or misdemeanor charges in this matter. While some of the evidence found in our investigation suggests that some New Hanover County Schools employees may have violated the law at the time, the statute of limitations passed before these allegations were reported to the district attorney and before we received the investigation for potential misdemeanor charges. Additionally, our review determined that felony charges don’t apply in this investigation. Even though legal charges aren’t possible, the investigation made clear that for years, certain New Hanover County Schools employees failed to report potential crimes of abuse to the appropriate authorities. They failed at job one – keeping our children safe.”

He also said that the SAFE Child Act passed in 2019 aims to prevent child abuse and hold accountable those responsible, though that an even longer statute of limitations may have given his office and the victims recourse to pursue the case further.

“To the victims who came forward and shared their stories – thank you. The fact that the law prevents us from pursuing charges in this case does not take away from your bravery and strength. Every time someone speaks about the abuse they’ve faced, they make it easier for other victims of abuse to speak up and begin their own journey of healing. You are helping to make kids safer, and we are grateful.”

The other two investigations involved Robert Adam Burns and Peter Frank.

“The Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section has secured convictions in the other two investigations. In April, Robert Adam Burns pleaded guilty in New Hanover County to four counts of statutory sex offenses with a 13-,14-, or 15-year-old and four counts of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison. In June 2022, the section prosecuted teacher Peter Frank and convicted him at trial of 17 counts of sex crimes and indecent liberties for actions dating back to 1999, resulting in a minimum 50-year prison sentence,” an announcement from Stein’s office states.

The investigations were referred to the Special Prosecutions Section by District Attorney Ben David. The section prosecutes or helps prosecutions when DA offices ask for assistance due to conflict or resource constraint issues. Stein’s office says the State Bureau of Investigation investigated the New Hanover County Schools case.

