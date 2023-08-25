Senior Connect
‘Almost immediately showed a benefit’: Oak Island installs more water safety stations

A beach services staff member demonstrates how to remove a flotation device from a water safety...
A beach services staff member demonstrates how to remove a flotation device from a water safety station.(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eleven water safety stations were installed in Oak Island beaches this month after showing evidence of saving lives.

After several drownings last year, the town, in partnership with the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation, installed the safety stations at every public beach access in August 2022.

This month, the new safety stations were installed at locations in between public beach access spots, filling in the gaps where they were needed as determined by beach patrol.

The posts include five critical pieces of information for beachgoers, Oak Island PIO Mike Emory says. It includes the beach access location - an important detail when calling 911, Emory says. They also include information about the beach warning flags and what they mean, instructions on how to use the rescue tubes, links where people can learn more about safety tips, and the rescue tubes.

Emory says they show benefits almost immediately after being installed.

“Within two weeks of the stations being installed last year, one was already used to help save a life. They almost immediately showed a benefit,” Emory said.

There have been no reported drownings so far this year.

“I would strongly recommend if you’re coming onto the beach, the first thing you do - before you even find your place to set up and pitch your tent and throw your chairs out - stop by that water safety station,” Emory said.

The flotation devices have been used about 10 times so far this year to save beachgoers, Emory said.

