Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC

A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN AMALFITANO, FACEBOOK, CNN
By KCCI staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman who worked for an egg farm in Iowa wrote her name on an egg right before it was shipped out to market 72 years ago.

The man who bought the egg in a carton at a New York grocery store in 1951 kept it for decades, always wondering who left their signature on the shell.

She was finally tracked down after all these years.

John Amalfitano in New York found the egg while cleaning out his neighbor’s house about 20 years ago.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

It’s signed Mary Foss, Forrest City, 1951.

“The egg is still inside. It was never drained,” Amalfitano said. “Like I said, it still has a little weight to it. It’s just like frozen in time.”

72 years later, she was found.

“How could it have lasted this long?” Mary Foss Starn said.

A Facebook post by Amalfitano went viral. Soon after, he was in touch with Starn’s daughter.

They were all impressed that the egg had lasted.

“They had a good refrigerator!” Starn said.

Reunited with an egg she wrote her name on and forgot all about, the 92-year-old said she was not surprised.

“Not really, I’ve had a lot of big deals come up like that through your life,” Starn said. “You have lots of things, and it’s kind of fun when it does.”

But she still finds joy in the situation. And she prides herself for having better handwriting now than she did when she signed the egg.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Oak Island
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation at Oak Island
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Karen Molta
Celebration of life for Karen Molta set for Sunday

Latest News

The Southport City Pier will undergo repairs beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.
Southport City Pier to undergo repair work
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it is aware...
NCDHHS warns of potential EBT card scam
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
FILE - A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United Airlines...
Federal officials are warning airlines to keep workers away from jet engines that are still running
Karen Molta
Celebration of life for Karen Molta set for Sunday