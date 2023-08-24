Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street

Content warning: This story contains footage that may not be suitable for all audiences.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Wilmington Police Department released traffic camera video of the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of William Brent Gilmore on Friday, Aug. 18.

Law enforcement says that he is suspected of several incidents, including shooting into a home on Dixie Avenue and shooting a 54-year-old woman multiple times on Lake Avenue on Thursday. Then Friday morning, a woman was found zip tied in Wrightsville Beach, leading to a chase that ended with the fatal shootout on Market Street.

The department also published multiple statements, including one from Chief Donny Williams:

“As displayed in the video, the heroic actions of our officers and the deputies last week undoubtedly saved numerous lives and helped put an end to a criminal rampage ... The suspect open fired on officers and deputies. To protect those around them and themselves, law enforcement returned fire, ultimately fatally wounding the suspect. As I have stated before, in law enforcement, we never want to have to take a life, but when it comes down to it, if that is the necessary action, that is what we will do to protect our community. The officers and deputies did what they had to do to ensure the suspects dangerous actions were brought to an end. Our women and men took their training and applied it successfully during this confrontation. Over the years, we have faced countless violent suspects and were able to bring those situations to a peaceful resolution. However, I have made it known on numerous occasions before that our officers will do what they have to do to protect the community and go home to their families. Sometimes that means having to use lethal force. This case is one where that was necessary. In my 30-year career, this is by far some of the best police work I have ever witnessed. I appreciate the continued partnership we have with the District Attorney and other law enforcement agencies. The joint effort between our agencies was extremely beneficial during this incident. In addition, we want to thank the New Hanover County 911 Center for their coordinated effort. They were able to provide first responders with real-time information throughout this ordeal. The officer and deputies involved in this will be formally recognized by agency heads at a day and time to be determined at a later date. We will continue to serve and protect our community so that it remains a safe place to live and work.”

“As the video makes clear, the shooting death of William Brent Gilmore was legally justified and consistent with the officers’ training. Their swift action may very well have saved other lives. No officer will face any criminal charges. They should be allowed to return to active duty as soon as they are able,” said District Attorney Ben David.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon, 911 Director Hope Downs and Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires applauded the work of law enforcement and other first responders in the situation in the announcement.

