Wilmington man pleads guilty, sentenced on gun offense following 2022 chase with police

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that a Wilmington man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced following a 2022 chase with police.

According to the release, Tyrek Desmond Anderson pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on March 7 and was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Thursday, Aug. 24.

On Feb. 16, 2022, officers attempted a vehicle stop on Anderson after witnessing a traffic violation.

“... but the vehicle, driven by Tyrek Anderson fled from law enforcement at a high rate of speed and almost caused multiple traffic collisions,” the release states. “Due to public safety concerns, the chase was terminated.

“A short time later, officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, on the side of the road in the area of Metts Avenue and South 22nd Street. Officers then saw Anderson walking down Metts Avenue towards Forest Hills Drive. Upon seeing law enforcement, Anderson fled on foot and ran through multiple backyards on Forest Hills Drive before being apprehended. During the chase, officers saw Anderson holding what appeared to be a handgun, however, they did not locate a handgun on his person in a search incident to arrest. Officers retraced Anderson’s path of flight and located a stolen Glock 19 in the bushes of a residence on Forest Hills Drive. Subsequent testing revealed the presence of Anderson’s DNA on the firearm. In a subsequent search of the vehicle Anderson drove, officers located six softball size bags containing marijuana totaling approximately 237 grams.”

Anderson was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection to 2015 murder.

