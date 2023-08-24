Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with machete to appear in court today

Bailey Alexander White
Bailey Alexander White(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man accused of seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend with a machete in 2021 is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Bailey Alexander White was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in February of 2021.

On Feb. 1, 2021, Wilmington Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a breaking and entering in progress. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening wounds. She told police that her ex-boyfriend, White, attacked her.

White was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Dunn, N.C., the next day.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Aynton Nichols Clemmons (left) and Kshaun Ahmad Williams (right)
Second person charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Brandon Mincey
Whiteville man indicted on murder charge in connection to woman found dead in Nakina
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police

Latest News

A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into a tree on the side of the road following a...
Pender Co. deputy crashes into tree during pursuit on I-40, according to Highway Patrol report
Wilmington man pleads guilty, sentenced on gun offense following 2022 chase with police
A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street
Wilmington Police Department released traffic camera video of the officer-involved shooting...
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street