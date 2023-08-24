Wilmington man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with machete to appear in court today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man accused of seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend with a machete in 2021 is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Bailey Alexander White was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in February of 2021.

On Feb. 1, 2021, Wilmington Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a breaking and entering in progress. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening wounds. She told police that her ex-boyfriend, White, attacked her.

White was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Dunn, N.C., the next day.

