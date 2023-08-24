Wilmington Boat Show set for Oct. 13-15

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Boat Show is set to return October 13-15 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Per the organizers, JBM & Associates, the event will showcase a variety of boats, marine products and accessories from manufacturers and dealers. Attendees can explore new products, talk to industry experts and celebrate boating.

“As the presenting sponsor, Yamaha brings its expertise and reputation as a leading manufacturer of marine engines and products. Attendees can expect to see an impressive lineup of Yamaha’s cutting-edge outboard motors, personal watercraft, and accessories. Yamaha’s commitment to quality, performance, and reliability makes them an ideal partner for the Wilmington Boat Show,” the announcement states.

The show will also include seminars from industry experts.

“We are thrilled to bring the Wilmington Boat Show back for another exciting year,” said President of JBM & Associates Jacqui McGuinness. “With Yamaha as our presenting sponsor, we are confident that this year’s event will not disappoint. Whether you’re a seasoned boater or new to the world of boating, the Wilmington Boat Show is the perfect place to connect with fellow enthusiasts and discover the latest products and trends in the industry.”

