Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Boat Show set for Oct. 13-15

Wilmington Boat Show
Wilmington Boat Show(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Boat Show is set to return October 13-15 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Per the organizers, JBM & Associates, the event will showcase a variety of boats, marine products and accessories from manufacturers and dealers. Attendees can explore new products, talk to industry experts and celebrate boating.

“As the presenting sponsor, Yamaha brings its expertise and reputation as a leading manufacturer of marine engines and products. Attendees can expect to see an impressive lineup of Yamaha’s cutting-edge outboard motors, personal watercraft, and accessories. Yamaha’s commitment to quality, performance, and reliability makes them an ideal partner for the Wilmington Boat Show,” the announcement states.

The show will also include seminars from industry experts.

“We are thrilled to bring the Wilmington Boat Show back for another exciting year,” said President of JBM & Associates Jacqui McGuinness. “With Yamaha as our presenting sponsor, we are confident that this year’s event will not disappoint. Whether you’re a seasoned boater or new to the world of boating, the Wilmington Boat Show is the perfect place to connect with fellow enthusiasts and discover the latest products and trends in the industry.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Aynton Nichols Clemmons (left) and Kshaun Ahmad Williams (right)
Second person charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.
Brandon Mincey
Whiteville man indicted on murder charge in connection to woman found dead in Nakina
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police

Latest News

Lindsay M. Benton Foundation's 6th annual volleyball tournament
Volleyball tournament to benefit Lindsay M. Benton Foundation
A generic image of backpacks
Backpacks, school supplies to be distributed to students Friday in Whiteville
From the streets to shops, police have seen more crime in places like Belk, Walmart, and other...
Shallotte Police Department hires more officers as petty crime rises
One family knew they had to get away from the raging war in Ukraine, and their journey led them...
Ukrainian family settles in Wilmington after leaving war-ravaged home country