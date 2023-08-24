Volleyball tournament to benefit Lindsay M. Benton Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lindsay M. Benton Foundation has announced its 6th annual volleyball tournament set for Oct. 7 at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill.

The co-ed tournament will have three divisions, with registration starting at 10 a.m. Each team will need four players with two subs and can register for $100 per team. Registration includes a “goodie bag” and a t-shirt.

There will be trophies for the first and second place winners in each of the three divisions.

The tournament will raise money for the foundation and its efforts to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

“Along with the Volleyball Tournament there will be 50/50 raffles, Lucky Number Raffles, face painting, fairy hair and a kid’s corner. Capt’n Bill’s is also a full service restaurant and bar. It is a wonderful day of family fun, fellowship and giving back,” an announcement states.

You can learn more about the tournament and sponsorship opportunities on the foundation’s website.

