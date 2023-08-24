Two I-40 ramps in Pender Co. to close temporarily for resurfacing

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that an entrance and exit ramp of I-40 in Pender County are set to be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday.

Per the NCDOT, the westbound I-40 ramps at the N.C. 53 interchange (Exit 398) are planned to be closed for resurfacing as part of the ongoing milling and paving project on the interstate.

The NCDOT says drivers can use the following detours:

“I-40 West traffic can take Exit 408 or Exit 390 and head back on I-40 East to access N.C. 53

N.C. 53 traffic should take U.S. 117 North to Exit 390 for I-40 West.”

“The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone, and plan ahead for the detour,” an NCDOT announcement states.

