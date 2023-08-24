Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two I-40 ramps in Pender Co. to close temporarily for resurfacing

Per the NCDOT, the westbound I-40 ramps at the N.C. 53 interchange (Exit 398) are planned to be...
Per the NCDOT, the westbound I-40 ramps at the N.C. 53 interchange (Exit 398) are planned to be closed for resurfacing as part of the ongoing milling and paving project on the interstate. (MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that an entrance and exit ramp of I-40 in Pender County are set to be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday.

Per the NCDOT, the westbound I-40 ramps at the N.C. 53 interchange (Exit 398) are planned to be closed for resurfacing as part of the ongoing milling and paving project on the interstate.

The NCDOT says drivers can use the following detours:

  • “I-40 West traffic can take Exit 408 or Exit 390 and head back on I-40 East to access N.C. 53
  • N.C. 53 traffic should take U.S. 117 North to Exit 390 for I-40 West.”

“The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone, and plan ahead for the detour,” an NCDOT announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Aynton Nichols Clemmons (left) and Kshaun Ahmad Williams (right)
Second person charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.
Brandon Mincey
Whiteville man indicted on murder charge in connection to woman found dead in Nakina
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police

Latest News

A crash on Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy near College Road on Aug. 23, 2023
Crews respond to three-car wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy near N College Rd.
The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly
Temporary closures announced for Elwell Ferry and SR 1151 in Bladen Co.
Per the NCDOT’s DriveNC website, the closure is expected to last until 3:48 p.m. on Thursday,...
One lane of US 17 near Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center closed for ‘emergency road work’
One lane of US 17 near Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center closed for ‘emergency road work’