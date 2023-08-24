Tabor City School opens its doors for first time

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Tabor City School held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon with dozens of leaders in the community celebrating the occasion.

“Anytime we can provide a better learning environment for students. That’s what it’s about making sure that all students have the best possible learning experience and so having a facility that provides that opportunity, is what it is for me. I want students to be able to have the best possible education,” said Deanne Meadows, superintendent of Columbus County Schools.

Meadows and many other community leaders proudly helped cut the ribbon for the new Tabor City School.

Chris Worley is a member of the Columbus County Board of Education. He said he grew up in the area and is happy to see the new school up and running.

“It’s a loving county; it’s very friendly. We have a lot of offer. We have really good schools and educators, we put that as a top priority. We’re starting to get a lot of economic development in all areas of our county,” said Worley.

The school will be home for students in pre-k through eighth grade. However, the new school is not just an upgrade for students; teachers are excited as well.

“It’s just so far with me, I’m just overwhelmed with how awesome it is. I was praising the architect a while ago. It’s just absolutely amazing,” said Princess Grantham, a visual arts teacher at Tabor City School.

The $30 million building has been in the works since 2016. The focus was on not only new technology and security measures but energy saving measures and health. The school has floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light and ceilings without tiles to prevent mold.

Grantham believes it will all have a positive impact on everyone involved.

“Just coming into a new environment, I guess a fresher school, a new school is just amazing. I feel like it’s going to motivate the students. And just give us a greater opportunity to be able to do more things in this new facility,” said Grantham.

Officials say the new facility in Columbus County is now one of the finest in the state, with a focus on enriching the community for years to come.

Reginald Speight, the N.C State Director for the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, said that Rural Development invested $28 million towards the school.

“It’s critical not only that we educate our children but once we educate them we have opportunities for them so that they stay here,” said Speight.

He said that investing into education will lead to long term benefits for the area.

“Well if we do things, intentional things in education then we can build around those things. And so it is exciting for me to be here today to know that we are bringing state of the art facilities to children who deserve it, to teachers who deserve it and to parents that deserve it,” said Speight.

All efforts to help little minds prepare for the big world.

