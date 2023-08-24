Senior Connect
Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts found; boyfriend arrested

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.
By Brad Dickerson and Brandy Beard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron confirmed that the remains of missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts have been found.

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that James Dunmore, Watts’ boyfriend, has been arrested for murder. Video sent to WBTV showed Dunmore being taken into custody.

James Dunmore has been arrested for murder, authorities said.

According to deputies, her body was found behind a cemetery off Cemetery Road in Montgomery County.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

