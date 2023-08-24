Shallotte Police Department hires more officers as petty crime rises

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the town grows, petty crime also rises in Shallotte.

This month, police have already reported 30 shoplifting incidents, leading to the police department hiring two more patrol officers and a new investigator to their team.

“There’s been an uptick in all the crimes, but mainly it’s been the larcenies and shoplifting cases,” Lt. Cory McLamb said. “Hit and run cases are common, and with more people coming to the communities, more wrecks.”

From the streets to shops, police have seen more crime in places like Belk, Walmart, and other department stores in the past few years.

“So far, we have had a 90% success rate with identifying the suspects, and that is coming from the cameras at the box stores and the cameras we have in town,” Lt. McLamb explained.

However, cameras can only do so much. Police ask that you and your family always remember to keep your cars and homes locked, and to never fall for gift card or prepaid card scams. Remember, no one from the Shallotte government or police department will ever ask for your credit card information.

Shallotte PD has also worked with the town to install 90 cameras on Main St. and surrounding roads to detect petty crime.

