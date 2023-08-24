Pender Co. deputy crashes into tree during pursuit on I-40, according to Highway Patrol report

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into a tree on the side of the road during a pursuit on I-40, according to a report from N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Per the report, Morgan Taylor Kemp was involved in a pursuit on Aug. 19 along I-40 heading east at around 10 p.m. The report says the car ran off the road while attempting to exit I-40 onto N.C. 53, colliding with a tree and striking a ditch before coming to rest near the woods. The report estimates the deputy was driving 75 miles per hour at the time of impact.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The report says the vehicle received an estimated $8,000 in damage, and that the driver was in ‘apparently normal’ condition.

A diagram of a crash involving a Pender County Sheriff's Office deputy on Aug. 19, 2023 (N.C. State Highway Patrol)

