Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender Co. deputy crashes into tree during pursuit on I-40, according to Highway Patrol report

A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into a tree on the side of the road following a...
A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into a tree on the side of the road following a chase on I-40, according to a report from N.C. State Highway Patrol. (Image credit: MGN)(Credit: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into a tree on the side of the road during a pursuit on I-40, according to a report from N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Per the report, Morgan Taylor Kemp was involved in a pursuit on Aug. 19 along I-40 heading east at around 10 p.m. The report says the car ran off the road while attempting to exit I-40 onto N.C. 53, colliding with a tree and striking a ditch before coming to rest near the woods. The report estimates the deputy was driving 75 miles per hour at the time of impact.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The report says the vehicle received an estimated $8,000 in damage, and that the driver was in ‘apparently normal’ condition.

A diagram of a crash involving a Pender County Sheriff's Office deputy on Aug. 19, 2023
A diagram of a crash involving a Pender County Sheriff's Office deputy on Aug. 19, 2023(N.C. State Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Aynton Nichols Clemmons (left) and Kshaun Ahmad Williams (right)
Second person charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Brandon Mincey
Whiteville man indicted on murder charge in connection to woman found dead in Nakina
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police

Latest News

Bailey Alexander White
Wilmington man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with machete to appear in court today
Wilmington man pleads guilty, sentenced on gun offense following 2022 chase with police
A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street
Wilmington Police Department released traffic camera video of the officer-involved shooting...
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street