New Hanover Co. Schools implementing new safety protocols

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As students and teachers get ready to head back to the classroom—there’s one thing that leaders with the district hope students and their families aren’t worried about this year—safety.

Chuck Silverstein is the Executive Director of Safety for New Hanover County Schools. He worked in law enforcement for 27 years before stepping into this role with the school district.

And now he’s helping roll out new safety protocols in all of the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools.

“So, in the past, we really had two protocols. One was a shelter in place, and the other was a lockdown. And everything kind of had to fit into one of those two categories. And through looking at the way we did things, and the way schools are run, in today’s day and age, everything didn’t fit into either one of those categories sometimes,” Silverstein said.

This year—they will be using the ‘I Love U Guys’ foundation safety protocols. There are 5 different responses that can be used:

Hold: if there’s an incident inside the school, like a medical emergency and first responders need to get in, they want to make sure that no students are in that area. “So, administrators in a school can call a hold, which means Hey, stay out of this section, there’s not a danger to the school, it’s not a threat, it’s nothing where we have to get all up in arms or worried about, there’s no response to it, it just means we don’t want students exposed,” Silverstein said.

Secure: if there’s a potential threat in the general area of the school—all outside doors will be locked and no one—except law enforcement—will be allowed in or out of the building. Classes will not be interrupted. “That replaces the old everyone knows the old terminology shelter in place,” Silverstein said. “So, as secure is used, if there’s a potential threat or hazard outside in the area of one of our schools, it could be police activity in the area, it could be something not looking right outside of our school.”

Lockdown: this happens if there’s a direct threat to the schools. All interior and exterior doors are locked, everyone must be out of the hallways. “Instruction stops, everything pretty much stops, until we can determine what the problem is and make a safe area,” Silverstein said. “Again, we do that if there’s a report of or believe that there is a threat to the actual school itself.”

Evacuation: this will happen if there is a fire or gas leak. “It might even be from in one part of the school to another part of the school, we may need to evacuate them from their classrooms, to the cafeteria from the classrooms to the gym, depending on what the situation is,” Silverstein said.

Shelter: anything like a tornado or earthquake could warrant this safety protocol. “We want the kids the students take shelter somewhere in a designated shelter area for that school,” Silverstein said.



And Silverstein says students will know when it’s the real thing and not a drill.

“These are drilled regularly as well. So, we do fire drills once a month in every single school. We do lockdown drills three times a year inside our schools. And what we do is we make sure that we let students know as we announce a drill that it is in fact a drill. We won’t say hey, we’re going into lockdown and have the students trying to guess, hey, is this real? Or is this a drill? We don’t want to cause any undue trauma,” Silverstein said. “So, we always make sure that when we’re doing drills, we let them know it’s [a] drill, let parents know as well. We communicate to the parents Hey, such and such school is going into a lockdown drill at this point. We’ll let them know a couple of minutes prior to the drill so they understand.”

Parents will also get an alert about which response is used—or if it’s just a drill—so they have a better idea of the severity of the incident.

“We’re always evaluating, and next year, we’ll evaluate this again, and make sure it’s still working in a year,” Silverstein said. “You can never sit there, especially in the safety and security world, you can never sit there and say we’ve arrived, we’re good. You always have to say what’s next? How do we get better? What do we do next? Where do we go next? If you sit there and say we’re done, then you’re failing right there. And we never want to fail here.”

Silverstein hopes that these changes will cut down on the fear and speculation from incidents in previous years when students and families heard the words “lockdown” or “shelter in place,” instead they will know what safety protocol their child’s school is in/

“I want my kids to go to school and worry about things in school. I want them to worry about getting a good education,” Silverstein said. “I don’t want students to walk in the door and feel I have to worry about my safety today. Push that back to the families. I don’t want families to drop their kids at our schools, and then leave to go to work or leave, go do whatever they’re doing and in the back of their head or the front of their head be worrying ‘is my child safe today?’”

