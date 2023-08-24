Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local doctor explains procedure for those living with a-fib

Dr. Hank Marks, with Novant Health, spoke with WECT to explain a new treatment option for the condition.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A-fib, or atrial fibrillation, is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People living with a-fib are at greater risk of having a stroke. Dr. Hank Marks with Novant Health spoke with WECT to explain one treatment option for the condition.

“Atrial fibrillation affects about 2.5 percent of patients over 50. So it’s common; the consequences can be severe,” Dr. Marks explains. “That is about 15 to 20 percent of all strokes are caused by atrial fibrillation.

“Often these patients have already failed medicine, or have failed other procedures. They come to us, we put them to sleep in the operating room, we make a small incision in the lower chest. And we take a device where we create scar on the back of the heart, we’re able to do that with a movie camera and this ablation or scar creating device ... The second part of that procedure, is we also put a clip on the left atrial appendage, that’s the region of the left atrium that often causes the stroke.”

According to Dr. Marks, the procedure has been successful for approximately 70 percent of patients.

You can watch the interview in the video at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Aynton Nichols Clemmons (left) and Kshaun Ahmad Williams (right)
Second person charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Brandon Mincey
Whiteville man indicted on murder charge in connection to woman found dead in Nakina
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police

Latest News

Dr. Hank Marks, with Novant Health, spoke with WECT to explain a new treatment option for the...
Local doctor discussed A-Fib treatment options
Local doctor speaks on importance of back-to-school eye exams
National Breastfeeding Month: Local lactation coordinator shares breastfeeding benefits, resources for help
Community members take part in Stop the Bleed training at St. Andrew A.M.E. Zion Church in...
Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church