Gov. Roy Cooper meets with North Carolina State Ports Authority, wants to bring clean energy to Carolina coast.

Governor Roy Cooper made a stop in Wilmington to speak with the North Carolina Ports Authority board about coastal development.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper sat down with North Carolina State Ports Authority board members Thursday to share his plan to bring the off-shore wind supply chain to the Carolina coast.

The governor gave a passionate speech about North Carolina’s potential to be one of the greatest states for off-shore wind generation. The plan would bring a $140 billion investment for the state, creating tens of thousands of jobs across southeastern North Carolina.

“The advantages for North Carolina are very clear here to start with,” Cooper said. “We have a bipartisan law in place that is going to require carbon reductions in our power sector. So, North Carolina is well positioned to take advantage of the off-shore wind supply chain for the entire nation.”

The governor wants the state to put manufacturing in place soon to meet President Biden’s executive order of zero carbon emissions operations by 2050. Unfortunately, the state wasn’t selected by the federal government for the latest round of off-shore wind projects, but Cooper believes North Carolina could soon be a leader for clean energy use. He isn’t letting this stop his initiative.

“Let’s move in to get those thousands of great paying jobs that the supply chain is going to create. We’re gonna have to get ahead of our competitors to do it,” the governor told WECT.

He’s also hopeful about another issue impacting North Carolinians right now. The Medicaid expansion bill the governor signed into law in March 2023 would give more access to health coverage for rural communities.

The law taking effect has been delayed until October 2023. The delay is affecting those in rural North Carolina communities, closing hospitals and making it near impossible for low-income individuals to receive proper medical care.

“We are continuing to delay getting these medical services and life saving medical treatment to the people of North Carolina. It’s wrong and they should get this thing done,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

