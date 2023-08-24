First Alert Forecast: heating back up at home as Franklin departs Caribbean islands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a brief heat reprieve, your First Alert Forecast brings temperatures back to near 90 Thursday and into the 90s Friday and Saturday. The record high for Wilmington for Saturday, August 26 - 96, set in 1954 - will be challenged. Be advised this stretch of time ought to also include heat index values returning to the triple digits. Odds for a cooling shower or gusty storm will hold near 0% Thursday, perk up only modestly to 10 to 20% Friday, and rise a little more substantively to 30 to 40% over the weekend.

Headlining the tropical weather scene: Franklin will gradually distance itself from the mountainous Caribbean island of Hispaniola Thursday and likely intensify into a strong tropical storm or hurricane over the waters near Bermuda over the weekend. Swell from Franklin could reach Cape Fear beaches for an enhanced rip current risk as early as the weekend and it almost certainly will early next week. Look out for possible red flags then. By the way: the rip current risk for Thursday is low to moderate for south-facing and moderate to locally high for east-facing beaches.

Elsewhere in the tropical scene: the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily stand a high chance to redevelop into a tropical or subtropical storm but, thankfully, this feature is over open Atlantic waters well east of Bermuda and will not impact North America in any way. Disturbance Invest 92L, between the Cabo Verde Islands the Lesser Antilles, carries medium development odds; this feature also looks harmless for now. Lastly and interestingly: an unnamed disturbance over Central America is likely to worm its way north to the Gulf of Mexico where it may develop by early next week.

