Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: heating back up at home as Franklin departs Caribbean islands

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a brief heat reprieve, your First Alert Forecast brings temperatures back to near 90 Thursday and into the 90s Friday and Saturday. The record high for Wilmington for Saturday, August 26 - 96, set in 1954 - will be challenged. Be advised this stretch of time ought to also include heat index values returning to the triple digits. Odds for a cooling shower or gusty storm will hold near 0% Thursday, perk up only modestly to 10 to 20% Friday, and rise a little more substantively to 30 to 40% over the weekend.

Headlining the tropical weather scene: Franklin will gradually distance itself from the mountainous Caribbean island of Hispaniola Thursday and likely intensify into a strong tropical storm or hurricane over the waters near Bermuda over the weekend. Swell from Franklin could reach Cape Fear beaches for an enhanced rip current risk as early as the weekend and it almost certainly will early next week. Look out for possible red flags then. By the way: the rip current risk for Thursday is low to moderate for south-facing and moderate to locally high for east-facing beaches.

Elsewhere in the tropical scene: the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily stand a high chance to redevelop into a tropical or subtropical storm but, thankfully, this feature is over open Atlantic waters well east of Bermuda and will not impact North America in any way. Disturbance Invest 92L, between the Cabo Verde Islands the Lesser Antilles, carries medium development odds; this feature also looks harmless for now. Lastly and interestingly: an unnamed disturbance over Central America is likely to worm its way north to the Gulf of Mexico where it may develop by early next week.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Aynton Nichols Clemmons (left) and Kshaun Ahmad Williams (right)
Second person charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.
Brandon Mincey
Whiteville man indicted on murder charge in connection to woman found dead in Nakina
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Aug. 23, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: a fresher breeze flow, watching Tropical Storm Franklin
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Aug. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Aug. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 23, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 23, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Aug. 22, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: cooler weather arrives on Wednesday, tropics active but nonthreatening for now