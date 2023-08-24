Family settles down in Wilmington after leaving Ukraine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One family knew they had to get away from the raging war in Ukraine, their journey led them to settling down in North Carolina.

“I think our country needs help right now, because nobody can understand the aim of all the horrible things that Russians do in our land nowadays. What’s the ammo? That nobody knows.” said Ivan Silepov, a Ukrainian refugee.

Silepov and his wife Anastasiia, arrived in North Carolina on Tuesday. The couple now call Wilmington home.

“We were really happy. We were really happy,” said Silepov.

Silepov first found out about the war while working on a ship in South Korea. His first concern was his pregnant wife back home in Ukraine.

“Since she was pregnant with twins, it’s like not a common pregnancy. So it was complicated for her,” said Silepov.

He was worried for the safety of his wife and his unborn children. He needed to find a way to get Anastasiia out of the warzone.

Silepov was eventually able to meet his wife in Germany, where she gave birth to their twin boys. The couple hoped to establish themselves in Germany, but finding work in the country was easier said than done.

A language barrier prevented Silepov from finding a job in Germany. The process of learning a new language and applying for jobs could take over a year. Silepov needed a way to provide for his family as soon as possible.

Silepov then thought of ways he could put the skills he already has to use. He then recalled a program that was his saving grace.

“I remembered that there is a program, you know, for Ukraine to go to United States since I know English, I started thinking about where can I apply in English? Because I thought my industry is worldwide since I’m a merchant marine guy,” said Silepov.

However, the journey that led him to the United States was anything but simple. The family needed to apply for sponsorships. Ivan and their two sons were quickly approved to be sponsored in the States, but his waited well over 100 days.

“I was confused. I didn’t understand how it was like that. Because, I’m a man, I can understand I’m a man and during a time of war, that if they won’t approve me, I would understand that, but she’s a mom of two kids,” said Silepov.

Eventually, the entire family was approved to come to the United States. Uniting for Ukraine and the power of social media led the family to the Rotary Club of Wilmington.

The Rotary welcomed the family with open arms.

“Well, it’s very satisfying. You know, we had been video chatting, so we kind of knew each other, and we were sharing things on Facebook. So he recognized me and I recognized him immediately when we hooked up yesterday,” said Daniel Parks, who works with the Rotary Club of Wilmington.

The goal is to help families in need step in the right foot towards success. He said taking a family out of a warzone can sometimes lead towards a better life with more opportunity.

“We just want to get them off on the right foot. We want to see that they’re safe. We want to get them jobs, daycare, you know, feel comfortable,” said Parks.

The Rotary club set the family up in a fully furnished apartment. They are now helping the couple set up everything from bank account to drivers license. After all, for now, this is home.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.