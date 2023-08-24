Senior Connect
Cooper vetoes election bill, setting up another legislative showdown

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper(Source: WBTV)
By Laura Leslie
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper vetoed a sweeping elections bill Thursday, setting up another showdown with Republican lawmakers.

Senate Bill 747 would get rid of the current three-day grace period for mail-in ballots postmarked by election day, moving the acceptance deadline from the current Friday after an election to Election Day evening. It would also allow more partisan poll observers at voting locations, and require a 10-county pilot test of signature verification software for absentee mail-in ballots.

You can find the full story on WRAL.

