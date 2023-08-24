Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Coast Guard helps 4 aboard sinking South Strand vessel

As a 52-foot vessel started sinking Wednesday near Georgetown, the Coast Guard says they responded to help the people aboard.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - As a 52-foot vessel started sinking Wednesday near Georgetown, the Coast Guard says they responded to help the people aboard.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston got a report at 10:17 a.m. that a salvage company was attempting to help a vessel.

The report stated the vessel had hit the Winyah Bay northern jetty and was slowly taking on water with four people aboard.

A small boat response crew and a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard were then deployed. At the scene, a crew member determined the catamaran vessel’s bilge pumps were keeping up with the flooding and helped start the engine.

The damaged vessel was taken to calmer water until the salvage company could take over the escort.

None of the four aboard the sinking vessel reported any injuries, according to the Coast Guard.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Oak Island
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation at Oak Island
Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Brie (left) and Gouda (right)
Pet of the Week: Gouda and Brie from Paws Place Dog Rescue
These two adorable dogs, who are siblings, are the longest residents at the rescue.
Pet of the Week: Gouda and Brie from Paws Place Dog Rescue
James Dunmore, the boyfriend of Allisha Watts, was arrested Thursday after the body of the...
Boyfriend charged with murder after body of Allisha Watts found
Police were called for a domestic disturbance in north Charlotte, leading to a deadly...
CMPD officer shoots, kills suspect after victim stabbed in north Charlotte
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Guyton Road, near...
Crews respond, extinguish house fire near Bladenboro