Bladen County Schools Superintendent speaks on vacancies

WECT spoke with BCS Superintendent Jason Atkinson on what to expect in the 2023-24 school year.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The start of the new school year is just days away.

The superintendent of Bladen County Schools tells us the school system is seeing an influx of students from across the state.

This is especially impacting elementary schools.

But the good news is that teacher vacancies are being filled.

“Our vacancies are actually down from where they have been here in Bladen. We do have about four bus driver vacancies that are still open. Obviously, shortage for that. Our teaching vacancies were down ... teacher- teacher assistants, we have five remaining vacancies,” said Superintendent Jason Atkinson.

Something else Bladen county schools is working on: launching the “Here Comes The Bus” app for parents.

That will allow them to track when their child gets on and off the school bus

