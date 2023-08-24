Backpacks, school supplies to be distributed to students Friday in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shared details Wednesday concerning an event scheduled to be held Friday, Aug. 25, at the King’s Exxon Gas Station in Whiteville.

According to organizers, 100 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out at the gas station, located at 416 S JK Powell Blvd.

Additionally, 50 backpacks with school supplies will be distributed at the Desire Threading and Wax Salon in Fayetteville, located at 4411 Ramsey St.

