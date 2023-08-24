American Red Cross blood drive to be held in Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Red Cross has announced a blood drive to be held at Independence Mall across from American Eagle on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Co-sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, the drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment, go the Red Cross’ website and type in the sponsor code “ROTARY WILMINGTON” into the search and hit the button that says “make an appointment.” You can also use the sponsor code to make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767.

All donors are welcomed; the organizers ask donors to bring a photo ID and be well-hydrated.

