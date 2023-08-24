Senior Connect
American Legion Post 543 announces 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Local groups are partnering to host a remembrance ceremony recognizing the 22nd anniversary of...
Local groups are partnering to host a remembrance ceremony recognizing the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 on Monday, Sept. 11. (Photo source: MGN)(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - Local groups are partnering to host a remembrance ceremony recognizing the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 on Monday, Sept. 11.

The event will begin at the St James Community Center at 11 a.m. and is being hosted jointly by St James Richard H. Stewart Jr. American Legion Post 543 and the St James Fire Department. The center is located at 4136 Southport-Supply Rd. SE, St James.

“The remembrance service is a moving and appropriate way to remember the tragedy that struck our nation on September 11, 2001. FDNY Captain (Retired) Pat Cleary will share his memories of responding to the alarm and escaping the North Tower of the World Trade Center when the building fell. Members of the St James Fire Department will ring the ceremonial fire bell, Taps will be sounded, and Amazing Grace will be played in honor of the victims who perished,” an announcement from Post 543 states.

American Legion Post 543 is named after Richard H. Stewart, Jr., who was killed on the day of the attacks.

“The ceremony is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend,” the announcement continues.

