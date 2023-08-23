Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near retention pond in Wilmington park by police working to locate missing person
Department of Labor issues citations to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity after employee’s death
William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder...
Man sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for Bladen Co. murder
Christopher McCullough
Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents

Latest News

H2GO
H2GO announces water line break near Westport Apartments on Route 133
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
Community members attend public meeting on proposed affordable housing development
Community members attend public meeting on proposed affordable housing development
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says