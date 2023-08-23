Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for runaway 15-year-old

Navaeh Manns
Navaeh Manns(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Wednesday that it is searching for Navaeh Manns.

Per the WPD, Manns is a runaway juvenile who is 15 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall with purple braces and may be wearing glasses. She was last seen in the “early hours” on Wednesday and may be wearing a white t-shirt with palm trees and grey leggings. Police say she frequents Market North or Creekwood.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the announcement states.

