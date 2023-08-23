Senior Connect
Whiteville man indicted on murder charge in connection to woman found dead in Nakina

Brandon Mincey
Brandon Mincey(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is accused of murder in the case of a woman who was found dead in Nakina earlier this year.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Mincey was indicted by a Columbus County grand jury on Aug. 9 for first-degree murder in the death of Allisa Lee.

Mincey previously was charged with accessory after the fact to the felony of murder in the case on May 24.

Lee lived in Whiteville and was 24 when she was found in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair Factory Road on April 14, according to officials.

