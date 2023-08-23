Suspect arrested after 6-hour standoff with Robeson Co. deputies recently completed 7 years for murder

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An attempted murder suspect has been taken into custody after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked for hours to get him out of his home.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrested 38-year-old Dwayne Wesley Oxendine after a more than six-hour standoff. Deputies arrived at the home off Pine Tree Road to arrest him in connection to a shooting late last week.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Beam Road on Aug. 17 for reports of someone who had been shot. When they arrived they found a victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is still recovering in the hospital.

When Oxendine refused to leave the home Tuesday afternoon, negotiators worked to communicate with him for several hours to no avail. Law enforcement sent gas into the home as a last resort to get him out of the hours but he still refused.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said six hours into the standoff Oxendine was found hiding under the house. He had crawled through a hole in the floor of the house to hide.

The sheriff’s office said Oxendine had recently completed a seven-year sentence for second-degree murder. He now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Oxendine is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.6 million bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

