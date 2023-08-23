Senior Connect
Rock Hill woman sentenced to life in prison, found guilty of killing her newborn in 1992

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for her role in killing her newborn daughter almost 30 years ago.

Stacy Rabon appeared in a York County courtroom Wednesday, where she was sentenced after she was found guilty by a jury of homicide by child abuse.

Her baby, who was only hours old, was found dead and floating in the Catawba River in August 1992.

Prosecutors said the baby had been stabbed, but the coroner couldn’t determine if she died from those injuries or suffocation.

Rabon was arrested two years ago after DNA evidence tied her to the bedsheet the baby was wrapped in.

She was given the possibility of parole in eight years.

