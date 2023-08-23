Riverwalk improvement plan underway to prevent future flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s most frequented attractions, by both residents and tourists, is undergoing much-needed renovations.

A portion of downtown’s Riverwalk, close to Pier 33 apartments and Marina Grill, often experiences inches deep of standing water after a storm or even light rainfall. In turn, this frustrates many residents, walkers and folks who work nearby.

The city says when this portion of the riverwalk was built around 10 years ago, the concrete was constructed as a slight downward slope so the water would drain into the marina. However, over the years, the ground has leveled out, leaving the water with nowhere to go.

“The initial settlement started, you know about a year or so after the construction, but it’s been slowly getting worse over the years, I’d say the last several years, it’s kind of ramped up. And that’s when we put together a capital project and was approved by city council to do these repair works and really try to come up with a long-term solution that we won’t have problems with in the future,” said Mike Naklicki a Division Project Manager in the city of Wilmington’s Engineering Department.

When the riverwalk was first developed, the only thing that was in this specified area downtown, was the convention center and the former PPD building.

But given the city’s continued growth, especially in this part of town, what was once a nuisance, is now a noticeable concern.

That’s why the city council has approved and provided the funding to be able to take care of the issue.

As a solution, the city is going in, and recreating the downward slope, using materials underground to withstand further settling.

“Anytime you finish a capital project like a really good one like this, you want to be hopeful that it’s going to be in good shape and be used for a long period of time,” said Naklicki. “So once we start to have some issues we are very excited to get them taken care of and back to the original conditions so the residents of the citizens can use it the way it should have meant to be.”

The improvement project is in the design phase right now, but the city hopes to begin construction early next year.

Until then, there is a temporary detour where walkers can take down Convention Center Drive and around Pier 33 to get to the dryer parts of the riverwalk.

