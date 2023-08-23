Northwest Police Department looking for suspect accused of using counterfeit money at local stores

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - The Northwest Police Department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that it is looking for a suspect accused of passing counterfeit money at local stores.

According to a representative with the Northwest PD, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 540-8914. Anonymous tips can be sent through the City of Northwest website.

Police shared photos of the suspect, a white car and a tattoo on the suspect’s left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 540-8914. (Northwest Police Department)

