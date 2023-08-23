Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

K9 Niko
K9 Niko(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that K9 Niko has passed away following kidney failure.

According to the sheriff’s office announcement, K9 Niko succumbed to the condition on Tuesday. The K9 had been assigned to Master Deputy J. Whitley as a dual purpose patrol canine.

“Master Deputy J. Whitley and K9 Niko were awarded the Novice Award which represents the top score from a first time handler and canine at the United States Police Canine Association certification,” the NHCSO announcement states. “K9 Niko was responsible for numerous drug and money seizures.

“K9 Niko was an amazing police dog and even better partner. We will all miss you, Niko.”

