Man charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Wednesday that Kshaun Ahmad Williams has been charged in connection to a July shootout on Burnett Blvd.

Williams, a Wilmington resident, was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill and Discharge Firearm from Occupied Vehicle.

“This is in connection to a shooting that took place on Burnett Boulevard on July 5th. Williams was arrested on July 18th for a Felony Probation Violation and given a $75,000 secured bond. Following an investigation by the WPD, he was determined to be the shooter from the prior incident. He is currently being held on previous charges,” a WPD announcement states.

Williams was previously arrested in April for allegedly bringing a gun to Ashley High School.

