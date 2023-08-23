Senior Connect
Man charged in connection to July shootout on Burnett Blvd.

By WECT Staff
Aug. 23, 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Wednesday that Kshaun Ahmad Williams has been charged in connection to a July shootout on Burnett Blvd.

Williams, a Wilmington resident, was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill and Discharge Firearm from Occupied Vehicle.

“This is in connection to a shooting that took place on Burnett Boulevard on July 5th. Williams was arrested on July 18th for a Felony Probation Violation and given a $75,000 secured bond. Following an investigation by the WPD, he was determined to be the shooter from the prior incident. He is currently being held on previous charges,” a WPD announcement states.

One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard

Williams was previously arrested in April for allegedly bringing a gun to Ashley High School.

Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Kshaun Ahmad Williams

