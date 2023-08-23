Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home. (Source: WTKR, SHEILA JAMES, CNN)
By Jay Greene, WTKR
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Va. (WTKR) - A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.

He’s a Great Pyrenees named Moose and he is settling in with his new family in Virginia.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with a sweet fellow like that,” Ciara Hill, Moose’s new owner, said.

Hill recently adopted the pup from the Portsmouth Humane Society after following stories about him.

Moose rescued his foster family from a fire a few weeks ago. He was adopted a day after the fire but wasn’t a good fit. So, he went back to the shelter.

“We saw that he had been returned, and I was talking to my husband. He was like, ‘Well, go get him,’” Hill said.

And she went and got Moose who has since been getting acclimated to his new home.

“My other animals are welcoming him in, and he seems to be pretty comfortable,” Hill said.

Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Dyanna Uchiek said it’s important to take the time to make sure the pet you’re thinking of adopting is the perfect fit.

According to Hill, Moose has had no trouble adapting.

“He has just made himself at home,” she said.

Moose won’t be lonely in his new home. The Hill family already has dogs, cats, chickens and a tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near retention pond in Wilmington park by police working to locate missing person
Department of Labor issues citations to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity after employee’s death
William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder...
Man sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for Bladen Co. murder
Christopher McCullough
Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents

Latest News

FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors