H2GO announces water line break near Westport Apartments on Route 133

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO shared details about a water line break near Westport Apartments on Route 133 on Wednesday evening, Aug. 23.

“Customers may be experiencing low water pressure at this time. H2GO has been notified of a water line break near the Westport Apartments on Route 133. H2GO is on the scene now isolating the break and assessing the area. We will provide an update as soon as additional information is available,” an H2GO announcement states.

