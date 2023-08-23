Giblem Lodge rehabilitation project reaches milestone

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation shared an update concerning the Giblem Lodge rehabilitation project on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

According to the announcement, the soffit and fascia were installed on the lodge in August, protecting the structural integrity of the building from any further deterioration caused by weather.

“This crucial repair to the building’s envelope was made possible by the contributions of local supporters who have rallied behind this monumental endeavor,” the announcement states. “The Historic Wilmington Foundation (HWF) and the Prince Hall Masons extend heartfelt gratitude to the community for their devotion to this preservation effort, with a special acknowledgment to those who donated in memory of the late Robert Rosenberg, a cherished member of the Giblem Lodge task force.

“Patriot Roofing & Exteriors performed the repair and generously donated a portion of the labor costs (approximately $2,500 in value). It is a testament to the collective power of a community to safeguard historic treasures such as Giblem Lodge.”

Giblem Lodge No. 2 was designated as a local landmark by the City of Wilmington in March.

“This designation ensures a 365-day stay of demolition for the Lodge and bolsters the Historic Wilmington Foundation’s pursuit of grants to fund upcoming restoration phases,” the foundation explains.

Preserving our built history requires both dedication and collaboration. The progress made towards Giblem Lodge’s rehabilitation serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when a community unites to protect its past and enrich its future.

“Giblem Lodge is a contributing resource to the Wilmington National Register Historic District. Through political, religious, educational, and fraternal functions, Giblem represents both the aspirations of Wilmington’s Black community during Reconstruction and their resiliency during Jim Crow,” the foundation adds.

Giblem Lodge’s importance to our community—and to our country—cannot be overstated. Even after the horrific tragedy that took place in Wilmington during the coup d’état of 1898, Giblem Lodge still stands. That fact alone shows you the power and significance of the building.

For more information about the rehabilitation project, please visit the Historic Wilmington Foundation website.

Giblem Lodge (credit: Jeff Hall Photography) (Jeff Hall Photography)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.